Missoula's Habitat for Humanity Women Build event focuses on housing disparities

MISSOULA — City leaders say the median housing price is well over $500,000 in our area, labeling this current housing market a crisis.

For families, it can be nearly impossible, but for another group it is even harder. Habitat for Humanity is combating the housing crisis and empowering women to pick up some tools themselves.

“It's almost impossible for anyone to own a home,” said Katrina Angelina, Habitat for Humanity communications and grants director.

With the median housing price in Missoula digging a hole in people’s pockets, Habitat for Humanity is building upon its mission to help one group largely affected.

“We don't have a lot of women homeowners and so we want to encourage women homeownership and help them get some skills and tools to go to their own homes,” Angelina told MTN News.

Teaching women how to pick up tools, lay down sod, or dig holes is one way the group is combating the housing crisis and helping empower women.

“A lot of our applications coming in are single moms that are just like in homes that they don't think they can repair," said Habitat for Humanity Women Build Volunteer Coordinator Brittany Horres. "They don't see a level war for the war for their kids. So it's really important for them to come out.”

Nick Hendee, site supervisor, has been with the organization for four years and has seen the impact the ‘hand up’ has on the community. He says about half of their volunteers are women, so Woman Build Week only helps empower women.

“We just tried to celebrate that women can be in construction too,” said Hendee.