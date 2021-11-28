Kitten gets chance at a happy life, thanks to donors

HELENA — A rescued kitten now has a chance at a happy, healthy life thanks to generous donations from the Helena community.

Faith was brought to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society in rough shape. No one knows exactly what happened to her, but her eye was badly infected, she was unable to breathe out of one of her nostrils, and part of her mouth was missing.

Despite her extensive injuries, LCHS staff described Faith as a little, lovable kitten with a big personality.

“She is absolutely one of the sweetest kittens, which is one of the reasons we knew we needed to fight for her,” LCHS director of development and communications Cassidy Cook said. “A lot of other places might have seen her condition and thought the best thing to do is let her go.”

Veterinarians looked at Faith, and aside from her facial injuries, they found her to be in good health. But, the extent of damage to her face put her at a high risk for future infection and death—unless she could get advanced care to clean and heal her wounds.

“It’s inhumane to let an animal live like that if you have the resources to fix it,” Cook said.

LCHS staff knew early on the medical care Faith needed wouldn’t be cheap—she needed to go to Washington State University for an expensive and complicated surgery performed by specialists. After the surgery comes a long recovery period. In all, it would cost thousands of dollars.

A post about Faith was put on the LCHS Facebook page, and the community rallied behind her, quickly raising the money needed for her surgery and care.

“We felt an overwhelming amount of support,” Cook said.

According to a post on the LCHS Facebook page, Faith made it through surgery and is now recovering in Washington.

Cook said it will be a long road ahead for Faith, but eventually she will be available for adoption. To see adoptable cats and dogs available at the humane society, click here.