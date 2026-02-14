Joliet woman clothing foster children in Carbon County

JOLIET— A Joliet woman is leading the effort to help people in need in Carbon County, focusing on clothing and feeding foster children and the elderly.

Emilee Cherry started her nonprofit, Community Connections, in 2020 and launched her Facebook page, “I'll Help”-- Carbon County Community Connections, two years later.

The page creates a space for county residents to ask for assistance with needs ranging from medication to rent payments. People can post on the page or send direct messages seeking help, and Cherry responds.

Cherry focuses on clothing and feeding foster children and the elderly, assisting 20 to 30 people on a busy week. She said she does it all with the help of her family.

“It's pure chaos, but I honestly wouldn't have it any other way. My family is very helpful. My husband, I always call him my better half, because he's just amazing as far as helping with stuff and keeping me on track,” she said.

Cherry relies on anonymous donations, both financial and physical items, and she collects items such as clothes and shoes at her home at 101 S. Park St. in Joliet.

“It's really been awesome. And our community is great. They step up for absolutely anything, any needs,” she said.

Cherry told MTN News she especially enjoys helping out foster parents.

“Those are the type of people that I love to help, the type that can open their home up to children. They’re just phenomenal people. They think I'm great, but I think they're great,” she said, smiling.

One foster mom Cherry has helped is Taylor Arnold. Arnold is fostering four children right now and has fostered nine total since October 2024.

“It's been the greatest blessing in the whole entire world. They’ve got such big personalities, and getting to see them come out… the longer that we've had them is so cool,” said Arnold.

Arnold said Cherry helped her access important items such as a baby swing, baby bathtub and clothes. She encourages others to ask for help if they need it.

“Try to get over that fear of people judging you or whatever it may be, and just reach out and ask for it because I think that's really how we get the village that we need to help raise the kids,” she said.

You can click here to donate to Community Connections.