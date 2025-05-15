Getting medals and having fun: Special Olympics athlete enjoying Billings Games

Athletes are achieving goals and winning medals at the State Summer Games for Special Olympics Montana.

One athlete, Noah Walund, has already won a bronze medal in the long jump.

Special Olympics come into full swing; athlete achieves goal

“I got this medal yesterday for the running long jump and I jumped one meter. And, I think I'm doing really well at it,” he said, looking at the award.

Over at Rocky Mountain College, Walund is also competing in the bocce event, which he won last year.

“I am trying to throw it not too light and not too hard, and I do pretty good. And last year I took first place,” he said.

The athlete has participated in the games for 13 years since he was 9 years old. The Games have proven to be a positive experience for Walund.

“My favorite part is to go to the opening ceremonies and do my oath. And I also like to get medals and have fun,” he said.

The Games continue through Friday and are open to any spectators who would like to check it out.

You can find a full schedule of events here.