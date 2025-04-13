BILLINGS — All kids love Easter, from hunting eggs, to opening an Easter basket.

But for some families, that day comes easier than others.

That's why the Facebook page, "Kids of Yellowstone County," is helping the very busy Easter Bunny make sure very child gets an Easter basket this year.

See the video for this story below:

Facebook group aims to help Easter Bunny by providing baskets to hundreds of kids in Yellowstone County

"We just feel that no child should have to go without, and we really enjoy making magic happen for these kids," said Katelynn Morales, one of the group's administrators, over a virtual interview Saturday. "I don't want to see a child or family struggling. So, I want to be their advocate. I want to help."

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The group began in 2024, and helps children of Yellowstone County with several events, such as birthdays, Christmas, and back-to-school.

Katelynn Morales and Lisa Lovlee Jones are two of the administrators for the group. Jones was unable to schedule an interview with MTN, but did provide a quote on behalf of the group.

"I know and understand all too well what it's like to feel like you can't provide what you want for your kids; I just want them to know that they aren't in this alone. 'Kids of Yellowstone,' is always here to help," Jones said in a statement.

"Seeing what (Jones) does is just amazing, and makes me want to jump in and help even more if I can," said one of the group's members, Valerie Chapman.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Chapman is one of 1,100 members of the Facebook group.

She says "Kids of Yellowstone County" has impacted her grandchildren and influenced her to give back to the community.

"That's one of the things I absolutely love about Billings, everybody jumps in to help," Chapman said Saturday.

Out of 200 requests for Easter baskets, there's about 20 left on the list. But, the list is still growing with a need for volunteers.

Kids of Yellowstone County, Facebook page

"We are very grateful for any, and all help, that we receive," Morales said.

To donate a basket, join "Kids of Yellowstone County" on Facebook, and either message Jones or Morales for information.

"It feels good just to be able to give something back," Chapman said.

Financial donations can be given to the group's Venmo, @kidsofyellowstonecounty.