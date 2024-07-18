Eero's story: Making a wish come true

BILLINGS — Most kids dream of digging up dinosaur bones with real paleontologists at some point in their life. But for Eero, he turned his ultimate dream into a reality.

Most kids have hobbies and passions that change by the month, sometimes even the day.

But 9-year-old Eero Solomonson isn't like most kids.

"As other interests have kind of come and gone, the dinosaurs and paleontology has been very consistent," said Joel Solomonson, Eero's father.

Consistency for a young boy who hasn't had much of it over the past few years, ever since his life suddenly turned upside down.

"He was diagnosed with Leukemia at five and a half. With Leukemia they treat them for about three and a half years," said Jessica Hayes, his mother.

July 6, 2023 marked the end of Eero's treatments. He's currently in remission.

A difficult journey, made just a tiny bit easier, thanks to a love of dinosaurs.

"I've just kind of liked them since I was a kid," says Eero.

"He has always had a really strong interest in dinosaurs from a very young age, even before he got sick with Leukemia," said Hayes.

That's what makes this experience so special.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about Eero and decided to make his dream of participating in a dinosaur dig come true. They flew him out from his home in California to Montana, where he's now participating in a week-long adventure along the Montana and Wyoming state line.

"We come, we stay in a beautiful camp by the Beartooth. In the day we come out to the excavation place and we dig up dinosaurs. We talk about science and dinosaurs all day long," said Jason Schein, the Executive Director of Elevation Science.

Schein describes Elevation Science as a "summer camp for adults." But children are more than welcome to participate.

Participants of the camp spend the day learning about science and doing hands-on work, then take night classes about relevant topics.

Eero especially loved his class about geology in the Jurassic era.

For Schein, working with out-of-towners is one of his favorite parts about the job. But he especially loves it when he meets someone as passionate about science as him.

"Every once in a while we get a special person like Eero, and it's just so much fun. They're so excited. They get really into it, and it really feels like we're making some really memorable experiences for them," says Schein.

While on Wednesday's exhibition, Eero found quite a hefty collection of fossils.

"I've found some shell imprints, devil's toenail. Devil's toenail is like an oyster, and they're usually that big, but we found one this big!" says Eero while measuring about 4 inches with his fingers.

Big discoveries and a big dream come true for a little boy long in need of something like this to celebrate and enjoy.

