Eagle Mount hosts field day for veterans and active duty service members

BILLINGS — On Friday afternoon, members of the community and Eagle Mount gathered behind Scheels in front of Joel's pond to celebrate veterans at the Vet Rec field day.

Eagle Mount, a local nonprofit, provides support for community members with mental or physical disabilities. At this event in particular, they highlighted current service members or veterans who were injured in combat.

The event was from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and gave disabled veterans the opportunity to ride bicycles and fish with Eagle Mount's adaptive equipment.

Eagle Mount Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera understands the importance of physical activity and doesn't believe that a disability should render people from enjoying the great outdoors.

"For people to get out and ride a bicycle, when maybe they don't have the use of their lower body, when they've lost a limb, to find that there's equipment that the Eagle Mount has and will make available to them," she said.

Although the event was targeted for veterans and those in current service, Eagle Mount made the event family-friendly, hosting food trucks, games, and a kids area.

This is one of many events Eagle Mount intends to hold for community veterans.

Read more about Eagle Mount on their website.