Community shows up for expanded Turkey Tuesday in Billings

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County and the surrounding communities showed their compassion once again, donating hundreds of frozen turkeys and toys, and thousands of dollars in donations on Turkey Tuesday.

"There are so many without food, and we’ve got plenty," said Billings resident Wayne Denowh. "It’s supposed to be passed around."

Denowh dropped off two turkeys at the Heights MasterLube Tuesday morning, fulfilling his yearly tradition.

"We always like to give," he said. "It’s a good feeling."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Wayne Denowh donated two turkeys at the Heights Masterlube Tuesday.

MasterLube was a new co-sponsor in 2022. People could drop off items at the Heights and West End MasterLube locations, in addition to the downtown Q2 studios, which used to be the only site. There were lots of toys dropped off out at the West End location.

Charleene Hayes showed up with a big bag.

"All our kids are grown," Hayes said. "We have grandkids, but I still like to give to other children in the surrounding area."

Laurel resident Bill Robertson was one of the big heroes of the day. He donated five frozen turkeys and multiple Thanksgiving dinner side dishes.

"I do it every year," he said. "I think it’s good to give back to the needy and the poor, whoever needs a nice Thanksgiving."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Bill Robertson brought in quite the haul on Turkey Tuesday.

The day is filled with that kind of generosity. One woman showed up to Q2 Tuesday morning with a $10,000 check for the Billings Food Bank. Her name is Carol, and she does it every year, never wanting any recognition.

Another man donated 10 frozen turkeys after not being able to donate in 2021 due to heavy winds.

There is no word on a final tally of donations yet, but safe to say, it was another successful Turkey Tuesday.