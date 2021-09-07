Buy a beer, thank a firefighter in Missoula

MISSOULA — As Montana turns the page on a particularly exhausting fire season, we’re grateful for the firefighters who have kept us safe.

If you’re looking to say “thank you” to these public servants, you may consider buying them a pint of beer.

Led by Highlander Beer and Draught Works, a tradition makes its post-COVID return this year. Pints for Firefighters is a special promotion running through Oct. 2.

Firefighters can stop into either brewery starting Sept. 15 and receive a free beer. Additionally, a portion of customer donations will be given to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Highlander Beer Taproom Manager Riley Egan told MTN News that the fundraiser is a crowd favorite among his customers.

“The community loves it. Everyone that sees the jar in front of the checkout stand, they get to ask about it, and they find out they're buying a firefighter a beer,” said Egan. “If they don't have the opportunity to be sitting right next to the firefighters and buy them a beer in person, this gives them the chance to do that.”

Draught Works and Highlander Beer are already taking donations ahead of next week’s kickoff.

