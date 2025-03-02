Burger Dive expected to open new west end location this March

BILLINGS — Residents on the Billings west end no longer have to go far for a huckleberry milkshake or a "Blackened Sabbath" burger.

To the left of Gainan's Flowers on Grand Avenue, a new Burger Divelocation is expected to open this March.

The classic "wacky tacky" burger joint on North 27th Street in Downtown Billings is a space Montanans know and love.

"It's burgers and fries, but we kind of go that extra step. We try to make sure everything's fresh, everything's creative, kind of give it our own little spin," said co-owner Brad Halsten Saturday.

When he opened the original restaurant, Halsten didn't expect it to become as popular as it did. Now, the restaurant has been featured on the Food Network and holds the 2016 World Championship Burger title.

After receiving positive reactions towards The Burger Dive since opening in 2010, Halsten wanted to move to another location for residents on the west end of the city.

"So the idea of having two in town, being more towards the west end... it made good sense," he said.

Because of the additional customer base and easy parking, Halsten is excited to open the new location.

The family still expects to operate the original location and keep the same hours.

"This is just a cool opportunity to get a second location, get people from other parts of the city easier access to us... I'm glad we don't have to leave that one downtown. I love that building. It's been there since day one," Halsten said.

As far as the new location, the Halsten family hasn't decided on a specific opening date, but say it will be in the next two weeks.