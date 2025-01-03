Book vending machines spread through Billings schools, improving literacy and good behavior

BILLINGS — Book vending machines are now implemented in at least five Billings elementary schools. Their purpose it to make literacy and education more engaging. Administrators in Billings School District 2 believe these vending machines have been an effective strategy.

The vending machines may not look like the ones most of us were used to when we were in school. But they are a lot healthier.

Instead of junk food, the vending machines provide food for thought and for the soul.

MTN asked first grader Luke Stevenson on Friday what book he wanted from the vending machine.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Broadwater Elementary book vending machine



"I don't know. It's really hard. Maybe I would get the shark one," he said.

According to Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine, the machines have popped up in over 8,000 schools worldwide, and each cost around $6,000.

As MTN previously reported, the first book vending machine to pop up in Billings was at McKinley Elementary, paid by a private fundraiser. There are now book vending machines in Broadwater, McKinley, Poly Drive, Newman, Highland, and Miles Avenue Elementary.

Broadwater Elementary's book vending machine, which provides material for ages five to 10, was donated by Billings resident Don Stanaway, and was presented at the beginning of the school year.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Broadwater Elementary book vending machine



Gold coins are awarded to students for good behavior at their school, such as being safe, responsible and respectful.

"(I got a gold coin for) helping our new student at school, and something else, I forgot," said Broadwater fifth grader Leila Harvey.

"It really just helps us foster a love of reading. So, the kids are excited to get a book. They get to take it home. It's getting something free, something exciting, and they love to share it with their families," said Broadwater Elementary Principal Rachel Cole.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Broadwater Elementary book vending machine



In December, the Downtown Billings Rotary Club donated $1,000 to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, to help expand the vending machines in schools across the county.

The Education Foundation strives to support students, educators, and staff throughout the district to help reach academic success.

"All of us know how important reading is, and the benefits to take on lifelong learning, that gets us excited and engaged with reading at a young age... Hopefully they'll remember that and take that with them, and so it is a nice little incentive for them," said Education Foundation's development and community relations manager, Shelley Pierce.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Broadwater Elementary book vending machine



Educators across School District 2, such as Rachel Cole, believe these vending machines will increase literacy rates and test scores, and they'll soon learn if their hypothesis is correct.

At the beginning of the school year, students took a benchmark exam and will take another at the end of the month.

"It's been a hit here at Broadwater. Just to see the kids' faces light up when they get to come and put in their gold coin," Cole said.

Vending machines ultimately making learning and literacy fun, for many more years to come.