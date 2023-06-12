Billings salon goes mobile marking first of its kind in Montana

BILLINGS - Hair stylist Koree Nicole is bringing cuts, colors, and styles straight to residents’ doorsteps in Billings via the city’s first-ever mobile salon.

It’s only been open for a few weeks but is already proving to be convenient for busy moms and those with transportation and mobility issues.

“I had a complete hip replacement last week, so I'm one week post-surgery. I still can’t drive. I can get around on crutches but I definitely can’t walk very far,” says Angela Carter, a client of Nicole’s.

For Carter, getting around town is far from easy, and getting her hair done would be next to impossible if her salon wasn’t parked right outside her front door.

“I popped out the door and I was where I needed to be, which was amazing,” says Carter.

Nicole’s mobile salon is a 1974 vintage camper, flipped into a functioning salon, one of the first of its kind in Montana thanks to state legislation recently making salons on wheels legal.

MTN News The mobile salon is a converted 1974 vintage camper.

“We definitely were not allowed, it just passed. That is when I was like omg, we gotta get this, we got to do this and make it happen,” says Nicole.

With a dream and her vintage camper remodel, Nicole is making it happen.

“I’ve always had a huge passion for hair, makeup since I got my first crimp and curl cabbage patch doll,” says Nicole.

Today, she has a long list of those who can benefit from the ultimate convenience.

“Of course, it's amazing that it’s sitting in my driveway,” says Carter.

“New mommas this would be your jam because I can come to you and we can totally give you a little mommy makeover, make you feel good you can have your baby with you. Brides, I can come to you, do hair makeup, the whole shebang. Men's cuts, kids cuts, I can come do the whole family,” says Nicole.

Nicole is also marketing to the elderly who have a difficult time with transportation.

“To make this dream come true sounds cliche, but it really is so near and dear to me to be able to help others,” says Nicole.

Easy for a true caregiver at heart to deliver convenience one cut and color at a time.

Hair by Koree Mobile Salon can be reached by phone: 406-855-7122.