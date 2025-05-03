Billings mother and daughter make weddings and proms accessible for every budget

BILLINGS — A new formal dress shop has opened in the magic city, Ain't No Blonde's Chic Boutique located at 819 16th Street West in Billings.

Mother and daughter duo, Marissa Reichle and Jasmine Velazquez opened the boutique in hopes of bringing "Cinderella moments" to women on all budgets.

With prom and wedding dresses, accessories, and shoes, Ain't No Blonde's Chic Boutique has everything needed for a formal event for those on a tight budget.

"I'd like it to be a place that's for the regular people. You know... regular people (who) want to be pretty, have a good time, have a beautiful event, and be able to afford it," Reichle said at the grand opening.

The store had its grand opening on Saturday. The mother and daughter duo told MTN the boutique took about two months to arrange and decorate.

"I think it's a great thing to have affordable options that you can actually try on in store, and not buy three dresses online, and try to see which one fits better," said Velazquez.

The boutique specializes in lower prices. Velazquez said that's because inventory comes from donations, online auctions, and sample dresses from other dress stores.

Besides running the boutique, both Velazquez and Reichle have full time jobs. However, they say with alternating shifts, the two plan on efficiently running the business from Mondays to Saturdays.

On weekdays the store will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It's fun. I get to see her every day, which is good. Normally we're all so busy we don't get to visit," said Reichle.

The two decided to open the business after their own experience being unable to afford luxury dresses. They said everyone deserves to have a magical dress moment, regardless of the price tag.

"When I was on the hunt for my wedding dress, there was no affordable options in my budget around town," Velazquez said.

The next plan for Ain't No Blonde's Chic Boutique, Reichle says, is to start a website for the business.

"As we have more time, we plan on having an online storefront, as well," she said. "We just wanted to get this going as fast as we could, and now we have to take pictures, and put it all online so every body can see what's there. They can come in or order online, too."

If you missed Saturday's grand opening, no need to worry.

The store will be continuing the event, handing out free goodies, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.