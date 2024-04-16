Belgrade woman wins Special Olympics MTN Chevy early-bird raffle drawing

BILLINGS — A Belgrade woman is now $1,000 richer.

Diane Eagleson won the Special Olympics MTN Chevy early-bird raffle drawing Tuesday at Billings West High School when her ticket was chosen out of 94,321 that have already been purchased. More than half of those - 48,089 - have been sold at Town Pump locations across the state, surpassing their record goal of 40,000.

Eagleton's win is also a win for Special Olympics athlete Emily Ruff. Since Ruff sold Eagleton the ticket, Ruff earns $100.

The winning ticket now goes back into main drawing for more than a dozen other prizes, including the grand prize: a 2024 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab pickup truck. That drawing is set for May 16 at 6:45 p.m. on the Special Olympics Montana Facebook page.

Tickets are $5 and can still be purchased from athletes or online at www.somt.org. All proceeds stay in Montana to support individuals with intellectual disabilities across the state. This is the 30th anniversary of the MTN Chevy Raffle.

The Special Olympics State Summer Games are set for May 15-17 in Billings.