While most 11-year-olds spend their Christmas break playing with new toys, Ellie Peterman is cleaning up after the Christmas party she put on for those experiencing homelessness in Hardin.

See how she planned it:

11-year-old girl from Hardin fed hundreds in need Christmas Day

“Ham, turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, just a traditional Christmas dinner, said Peterman when asked what she put on the table for the dinner. “I liked giving the people what they need, and it felt good, she continued.

She says she spent the weeks leading up to the dinner seeking donations rather than asking for gifts herself.

“When we go to the Christmas Bazaar here, I have to sit at a table instead of going around with my mom to shop. I ask people for donations, to cook something, or to volunteer. So, I kind of missed out a little bit on stuff, but it was worth it," said Peterman.

And she raised enough to bring in gifts too, which she left on and under a tree for anyone who needed them.

"Mittens, and hats, and gloves, and stuff like that," said Peterman.

It's something she began at just seven-years-old, but her parents say she really impressed them with just how much work she put in this year.

“I’m really impressed with her in her ability to talk to people and ask for donations, and her ability to call people on the phone and check in with them. She just sort of took over, and my phone now is like her phone, which is a little scary," said her mother, Amanda Peterman.

“People just stepped up, financially, donating time, money, food, gifts. A lot of local businesses pitched in. It’s just a really cool thing to watch Ellie's vision happen. It's really nice," said Will Peterman, Ellie's father.

The dinner was hosted at the First United Methodist Church, and those from the congregation are glad hundreds were open to a helping hand.

“I found that it was really heartwarming to see people that were willing to come in, it’s sometimes not easy to have to ask for help," said Kae Williams, who helped cook the dinner.

“We had some people coming after we were done serving and they just got sent home with a whole tray of ham and potatoes. We had someone show up whose friends were still on the street, and he wanted to bring food for them," said Kristen Mark, who also helped with the effort.

Ellie says that while it was her idea to put on the dinner, it takes a lot of volunteers and helpers to make it happen.

“We had a lot of volunteers. We had a lot of people bring stuff, and everybody who brought stuff and volunteered, thank you so much. We couldn’t do this without you," said Ellie Peterman.

