MT Supreme Court blocks all legislative subpoenas seeking court documents

HELENA — The Montana Supreme Court Friday blocked all subpoenas issued by the state Legislature in the past week, that are seeking internal documents from the court, and said it will rule later on whether the requests are valid.

The unanimous order puts the brakes on an escalating face-off between the high court and Republican leadership at the Legislature, as GOP leaders sought emails and other documents from the court and the judiciary to investigate whether the court has "pre-judged" legislation that may come before it.

Read the full order here.

Republicans on Thursday issued subpoenas to all seven justices on the court and to Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin, ordering them to produce extensive internal documents by Monday.

The court order Friday blocked those subpoenas and an April 8 subpoena that had obtained at least 2,400 emails from McLaughlin last week, through the state Department of the Administration. It then gave both the Legislature and McLaughlin, who's been asking to quash the subpoenas, 14 days to file arguments on how any documents should be obtained or released.

"It is the exclusive constitutional duty of this court to consider the competing constitutional and other legal interests at issue, and adjudicate them accordingly to resolve the dispute matters at issue, as a matter of law," the justices wrote.

Democrats, who’ve had nothing to do with the subpoenas or the investigation, say Republicans are trying to trash the reputation of the judiciary, before it rules on a rash of unconstitutional laws being passed by majority Republicans.

The unusual clash between the judiciary and Republicans began with the passage in March of Senate Bill 140, which gives Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte more direct power to choose who he appoints to fill vacancies at the Supreme Court and state district courts.

The day after Gianforte signed the bill into law, several former state officials, a tribal official and the League of Women Voters filed suit on March 17, asking the Supreme Court to strike down the law as unconstitutional.

Then, within the next two weeks, Republicans obtained internal emails from the judiciary showing that judges had been polled on the bill in January, by the McLaughlin, for the Montana Judges Association. The association ended up opposing the bill, based on the poll.

GOP leaders then started questioning whether the Supreme Court had prejudged the law and whether it would be impartial judging its constitutionality.

this story will be updated