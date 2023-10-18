Brad Johnson announces he's running for U.S. Senate in Montana

MISSOULA — Another candidate has joined the race for Montana's U.S. Senate seat in 2024 against Jon Tester.

Former Montana Secretary of State and Public Service Commission chair Brad Johnson announced on Tuesday that he's running on the Republican ticket.

Johnson said in a press release that his experiences and long tenure in Montana provide him with an in-depth understanding of the issues that matter most to Montanans.

“After having the privilege of serving statewide as Secretary of State and understanding the issues facing Montana families, I am running because this isn’t an election we can relegate to slick DC gimmicks nor second chances with failed candidates. We are losing our country and it is time for real leadership that shoots straight with Montanans, understands our values, and gets things done for our future. I will be that candidate and look forward to working hard to earn that opportunity over the next few months.” - Brad Johnson

Tim Sheehy, a Gallatin County businessman and Navy veteran, is also running on the Republican ticket against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

