Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to walking in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park

Actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with his allegedly walking in a restricted thermal area of Yellowstone National Park late last year.

The "James Bond" star's not guilty plea was confirmed in a court document filed on Jan. 4, 2024 in U.S. District Court, District of Wyoming.

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 1, 2023. Two citations were issued on Dec. 26, 2023.

The first citation claims that he violated rules regarding “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.”

The second citation claims that he violated closures and use limits in the park.

A hearing scheduled for Jan. 23 was vacated, and Brosnan's next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Justice Center in Wyoming via tele-conference.