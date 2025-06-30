Sights and Sounds: The Billings Symphony holds the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park

BILLINGS — The Billings Symphony hosted the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park at Pioneer Park on Sunday.
Listen to the sights and sounds from the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park:
Thousands gathered in the park for fun, food, and free music. The evening consisted of performances from the Montana Fiddle Club and the Billings Community Band before the orchestra took center stage at 7 p.m. Children could participate in the Instrument Petting Zoo and the conducting contest, where one lucky kid had the chance to conduct the orchestra in a John Phillip Sousa march.
Q2's Russ Riesinger was the event's emcee, even participating in the show with a performance of the poem, "Casey at the Bat."
This year's guest singer was Hannah Jeppesen, a graduate of Skyview High School and a current University of Montana musical theater student. Her father Scott Jeppesen, who is an Associate Professor of Music at Montana State University Billings and musical director for the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective, also participated as a guest artist, playing the saxophone. Additionally, Hannah's mother and percussionist, Roxanne Jeppesen, also participated in this year's orchestra.
