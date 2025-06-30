Sights and Sounds: The Billings Symphony holds the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park

BILLINGS — The Billings Symphony hosted the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park at Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Listen to the sights and sounds from the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park:

The Billings Symphony holds the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park

Thousands gathered in the park for fun, food, and free music. The evening consisted of performances from the Montana Fiddle Club and the Billings Community Band before the orchestra took center stage at 7 p.m. Children could participate in the Instrument Petting Zoo and the conducting contest, where one lucky kid had the chance to conduct the orchestra in a John Phillip Sousa march.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Billings Symphony plays during their 53rd annual Symphony in the Park.

Q2's Russ Riesinger was the event's emcee, even participating in the show with a performance of the poem, "Casey at the Bat."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Q2's Russ Riesinger read the poem, "Casey at the Bat," while the orchestra played.

This year's guest singer was Hannah Jeppesen, a graduate of Skyview High School and a current University of Montana musical theater student. Her father Scott Jeppesen, who is an Associate Professor of Music at Montana State University Billings and musical director for the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective, also participated as a guest artist, playing the saxophone. Additionally, Hannah's mother and percussionist, Roxanne Jeppesen, also participated in this year's orchestra.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Guest artists Hannah and Scott Jeppesen play with the Billings Symphony.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Guest artist Hannah Jeppesen performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Billings Symphony brass section.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kids compete for the chance to conduct the orchestra in a John Phillip Sousa march in the Conducting Contest.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Veterans were honored during the performance.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Billings Symphony cellos.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park in Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Guest artist Scott Jeppesen performs a solo during "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Russ Riesinger recites "Casey at the Bat."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park in Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The crowd sang along to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Guest artist Hannah Jeppesen perfroms during Symphony in the Park.