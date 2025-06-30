Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sights and Sounds: The Billings Symphony holds the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park

SP23_1.2.6.jpg
Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Guest artist Hannah Jeppesen sings "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" at the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park.
SP23_1.2.6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — The Billings Symphony hosted the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park at Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Listen to the sights and sounds from the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park:

The Billings Symphony holds the 53rd annual Symphony at the Park

Thousands gathered in the park for fun, food, and free music. The evening consisted of performances from the Montana Fiddle Club and the Billings Community Band before the orchestra took center stage at 7 p.m. Children could participate in the Instrument Petting Zoo and the conducting contest, where one lucky kid had the chance to conduct the orchestra in a John Phillip Sousa march.

SP1_1.1.1.jpg
The Billings Symphony plays during their 53rd annual Symphony in the Park.

Q2's Russ Riesinger was the event's emcee, even participating in the show with a performance of the poem, "Casey at the Bat."

SP10_1.2.9.jpg
Q2's Russ Riesinger read the poem, "Casey at the Bat," while the orchestra played.

This year's guest singer was Hannah Jeppesen, a graduate of Skyview High School and a current University of Montana musical theater student. Her father Scott Jeppesen, who is an Associate Professor of Music at Montana State University Billings and musical director for the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective, also participated as a guest artist, playing the saxophone. Additionally, Hannah's mother and percussionist, Roxanne Jeppesen, also participated in this year's orchestra.

SP8_1.2.7.jpg
Guest artists Hannah and Scott Jeppesen play with the Billings Symphony.
SP13_1.4.1.jpg
Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park.
SP6_1.2.5.jpg
Guest artist Hannah Jeppesen performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
SP16_2.2.1.jpg
The Billings Symphony brass section.
SP17_2.3.1.jpg
Kids compete for the chance to conduct the orchestra in a John Phillip Sousa march in the Conducting Contest.
SP20_2.7.1.jpg
Veterans were honored during the performance.
SP21_2.9.1.jpg
The Billings Symphony cellos.
SP15_2.1.1.jpg
Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park in Pioneer Park on Sunday.
SP9_1.2.8.jpg
Guest artist Scott Jeppesen performs a solo during "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
SP11_1.2.10.jpg
Russ Riesinger recites "Casey at the Bat."
SP19_2.5.1.jpg
Thousands watched the 53rd annual Symphony in the Park in Pioneer Park on Sunday.
SP22_2.10.1.jpg
The crowd sang along to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."
SP14_1.4.1.jpg
Guest artist Hannah Jeppesen perfroms during Symphony in the Park.
SP7_1.2.6.jpg
The 53rd annual Symphony in the Park.

