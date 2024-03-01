Saying goodbye to Sgt. Nevada Krinkee in Sheridan

Thousands of people gathered in Sheridan Friday to honor the life of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13.

A procession, which included hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country, began at noon.

The vehicles escorted Krinkee's body and wound through town, finishing at Sheridan College, where the funeral was held.