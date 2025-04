BILLINGS — Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow on Friday and Saturday at the Alterowitz Gym. This year's theme was "Flowers Bloom and Waters Flow."

The weekend's activities included multiple dance categories, vendors, an alumni breakfast, and a stick game tournament.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Dancers enter the gym floor for grand entry Saturday afternoon.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News MSU Billings nursing student Cyra Plainfeather (left) was selected as this year's head woman.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Dancers and flag holders wait to enter for Saturday's grand entry.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Head Woman Dancer Cyra Plainfeather and Head Man Dancer Famous Lefthand are both students at MSU Billings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds participated in the 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow April 4-5 at the Alterowitz Gym.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eight teams participated in the powwow's first-ever stick game tournament.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eight teams participated in the powwow's first-ever stick game tournament.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eight teams participated in the powwow's first-ever stick game tournament.