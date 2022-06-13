Photo Gallery: June 2022 southern Montana flooding
The Stillwater River and other waterways in south-central Montana spilled over their banks Monday, June 13, causing flooding in Red Lodge, closing Yellowstone National Park and creating a gaping sinkhole in front of the Stillwater Mine.
South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: courtesy of Jody Ronning Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: courtesy of Jody Ronning Flooding of the Stillwater River has caused a sinkhole near the Stillwater Mine, partially preventing access by employees.Photo by: Stillwater-Sibanye employee Flooding of the Stillwater River has caused a sinkhole near the Stillwater Mine, partially preventing access by employees.Photo by: Stillwater-Sibanye employee Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park A sinkhole has formed in front of the entrance to the Stillwater Mine.Photo by: Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee