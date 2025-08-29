Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gallery: Burn the Point in Billings

Gallery: Burn the Point in Billings

Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
Hundreds gather for Burn the Point in downtown Billings.Isabel Spartz/MTN News
