Pentagon commits another $2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

Posted at 7:21 AM, Jan 20, 2023
The Pentagon on Thursday released its latest aid package for Ukraine valued at $2.5 billion. The package has more armored vehicles – including for the first time, Stryker vehicles – and additional air defense missiles and thousands of rounds of artillery.

The announcement comes as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Germany for the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of more than 50 countries' defense ministers to discuss what capabilities to provide to Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the primary focus of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group this week would be on "air defense and armor." Ukraine has been asking for more armored capabilities ahead of an expected Russian spring offensive.

The aid package announced on Thursday includes 90 Strykers and 59 Bradleys as well as more munitions for the NASAMS, the medium-range air defense systems the U.S. previously provided Ukraine. In addition, it includes 20,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery.

The U.S. has now committed more than $26.7 billion since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

