Out and About: What to do this weekend in Billings

Great Rockies Sportshow 2025

This weekend is one for Montana’s outdoor sports enthusiasts, as the Great Rockies Sportshow is set to return to MetraPark tonight (Friday, Jan. 17). There are plenty of vendors and events taking place throughout the weekend, with the show opening from 12pm to 7pm Friday. The event opens again at 10am on Saturday and Sunday, featuring many resources for elk hunters, anglers, and hunters looking for African excursions. You can also meet Massai the African Lion at the Metra. Regular tickets are $7 for anyone 17 and older; Juniors (6-16) are $3; kids under the age of 5 can get into the event for free.

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

“Every adventure requires a first step,” as said by the Cheshire Cat. Billings Studio Theater is getting ready for the final weekend of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr. As we’ve reported previously on Out & About, it’s the theater’s Growing Stage production of the season, bringing kids to the stage in a musical retelling of the classic story involving Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and more. Following a first showing on Thursday, curtains open at 7pm on Friday, Jan. 17. There’s a matinee at 2pm Saturday, Jan. 11 and another show at 7pm. Then, on Sunday, you can catch another 2pm matinee. Tickets are $15 and, as you heard from Miller Robson, they are selling fast.

30th Annual Billings Wedding Fair

We’re taking the phrase “Save the Date” and using it here. The 30th annual Billings Wedding Fair is making its return to the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark this Sunday. This event aims to bring together the top bridal vendors from Montana and beyond, bringing in the experts from as far as Wyoming and the Dakotas to help plan every aspect of your wedding day. The fair runs from 12pm to 5pm Sunday, Jan. 19. The Sweet Pea Bridal Fashion Show is set to begin at 3pm.

