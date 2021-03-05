Number of Montanans vaccinated surpasses state's total confirmed COVID cases

HELENA — On Friday, the number of Montanans who are considered fully vaccinated in the state has surpassed the number of confirmed COVID cases in the state.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana as of March 5 is 101,090 according to data compiled by MTN. The total number of Montanans fully vaccinated is 105,977 according to the state of Montana.

“This encouraging milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of our health care workers who are administering these safe, effective vaccines. It’s also a testament to Montanans who have taken steps to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors from the spread of the virus,” said Governor Greg Gianforte, R-Montana. “We’ll keep up our efforts as the light at the end of the tunnel shines more brightly with each passing day.”

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human services say a total of 24,440 COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine first doses and 20,930 second doses will be distributed during the week of Mar. 8. Montana also recently received 8,700 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine single-shot vaccine which will also be distributed next week as well.