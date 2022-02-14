Nearly $700,000 wagered on Super Bowl through Sports Bet Montana

HELENA — Nearly $700,000 was wagered on the Super Bowl this weekend between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals through Sports Bet Montana.

According to the Montana Lottery, players wagered a total of $695,838, averaging $23.95 per bet. Payouts from the game totaled $427,867, with a payout percentage of 61.5 percent.

The Rams v.s. Bengals spread had Los Angeles at -4.5 before the game started.

Total bets for this year increased 41 percent when compared to the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, total payout decreased by 10.5 percent.

