Workers at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised with $5K bonuses

LAS VEGAS — More than 5,000 workers on the Las Vegas Strip got a wild and welcome surprise on Wednesday.

Employees of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas learned they'd be getting $5,000 bonuses.

More than 2,500 of the resort's employees were in attendance for the special announcement at the casino's The Chelsea theater. The theater erupted in cheers and applause as confetti rained down on the group after Cosmo president and CEO Bill McBeath made the announcement.

The bonus funds amount to $27 million to be paid out by Blackstone, which owns the Cosmo. Blackstone is in the process of selling operation of the Cosmo to MGM Resorts International. The companies announced the deal in September, as reported by Forbes.

This story was first reported by KTNV in Las Vegas.