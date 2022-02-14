Woman killed in NYC by man who followed her into apartment

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her into the building.

The Associated Press reported that Christina Yuna Lee was found dead around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in her bathtub.

According to NBC News and ABC News, after officers received a 911 call from one of Lee's neighbors, they found an individual barricaded inside the apartment.

The AP reported that the suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The news outlets reported that the suspect was, later identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary.

The New York Post obtained surveillance video that showed the alleged suspect following Lee into her six-floor apartment in Chinatown, the AP reported.

The AP reported that Lee’s killing is the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent.

"This is the definition of horrific," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter. "NYPD is investigating this incident, and we stand with our Asian community today."