Whitefish, Montana, named friendliest city in America by Expedia travelers

If you are looking to find the friendliest city in America, you'll find it in Montana.

The city that took top honors of the friendliest city in the United States was Whitefish, Montana, which Expedia travelers ranked.

The town is the gateway to Glacier National Park, so the town is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

At No. 2 was Sister Bay, Wisconsin, a great travel spot for boaters and anglers.

Manitou Springs, Colorado, came in at No. 3 and is ideal for art lovers.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Easton, Maryland, Lihue, Hawaii, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Kennebunkport, Maine, Chincoteague, Virginia, Ogunquit, Maine, and Provincetown, Massachusetts.

This year's theme was nature, as many people took to the outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic as travelers looked for socially distanced options.

