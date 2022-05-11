When you can see this weekend's lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the United States late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible starting at 8:15 p.m. Mountain time. By 9:20 p.m., a full lunar eclipse will be visible and remain visible until 10:54 p.m. The partial lunar eclipse ends at 12:20 a.m. Mountain time.

The lunar eclipse will be visible anywhere the moon is visible. Because lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase, the moon will generally be visible starting around sunset.

That means most viewers on the east coast will see the lunar eclipse in its entirety while those on the west coast will be able to see the lunar eclipse in progress.

The next total lunar eclipse will be in November, which will be visible throughout most of the U.S. The next lunar eclipse after that won’t be until March 2025.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth gets directly in between the Sun and moon. The shadow will make the moon appear blood red during totality.