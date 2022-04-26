What managers say about remote workers

Keeping your camera on during a zoom meeting for work may not always feel like the best option whether it's simply that you're not in work attire or you have roommates or family members in the background.

But survey data from software firm Vyopta finds that 92% of managers think employees that do this don't have a long-term future at the company. The data also found that 94% of managers say in-person employees have a better chance of promotion than remote employees.

“I think it's an extension of this fear that if we can't see you you're clearly not working,” said Julie Bauke, chief career strategist for the Bauke Group. “We're struggling with understanding that we need to be measuring productivity versus face time. It doesn't make you a better employee, because I can see your face.”

She predicts it will improve in the next five to 10 years as younger generations step into more leadership roles and change the norm.

But in the meantime, she said if you’re working remotely or have a hybrid schedule, data like this shouldn’t make you feel pressured into returning to the office.

Instead, Bauke says to work on more open communication with your manager and your coworkers.

“Maybe it's a bi-weekly summary of everything that you've done maybe you meet your team for lunch once every two weeks,” she said. “Maybe you, you know, find out when everybody's birthdays are make sure you call them, so it's up to you if this is important to you to create and build and maintain those relationships and those communication channels.”

She says it can also help to have upfront conversations about why you may need to keep your camera off for a zoom meeting.