Weisselberg allegedly removed from officer positions by Trump Organization

Allen Weisselberg, center, departs Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 18:44:33-04

Allen Weisselberg has been removed by the Trump Organization from officer positions of its subsidiaries after he and the company were indicted on 15 charges, including tax fraud and grand larceny.

According to the Wall Street Journal and CNN, the CFO was removed as an officer from Mar-a-Lago, Trump Payroll Corp., Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management, and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland.

According to the WSJ, Weisselberg's roles at Trump Payroll, which was also included in the indictment, would be taken over by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Despite losing these roles, Weisselberg is expected to stay at the Trump Organization, the Journal reported.

Weisselberg, the Trump Organization, and Trump Payroll were charged on July 1 by a grand jury in Manhattan for allegedly running a 15-year tax fraud scheme, CNN reported.

