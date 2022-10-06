Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade involved in crash

Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was reportedly involved in a crash in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told USA TODAY that Harris was inside the vehicle that crashed on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the vehicle struck a curb after overcorrecting.

Harris did not appear to be injured in the crash as she was reportedly transferred to another vehicle and proceeded to the White House.

The accident was originally reported, over the radio, as a "mechanical failure." However, the Secret Service spokesperson told NBC News that leadership was eventually updated that the vehicle struck a curb.