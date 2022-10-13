Verdict reached in death penalty case for Parkland school shooter

A Florida jury has reached a decision about whether to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A verdict will be read around 10:30 ET.

The jury's decision must be unanimous if it intends to recommend the death penalty. If that happens, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision.

If all jurors do not agree on the death penalty, Cruz would be sentenced to life in prison.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine's Day to make it impossible for Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday ever again.