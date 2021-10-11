USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

The three major shipping services in the U.S. announced their cut-off dates to ensure packages arrive by Christmas.

The United States Postal Service, which began slowing mail deliveries, says it’s essential to send packages early.

“The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today,” USPS says on its website.

USPS Shipping Deadlines

Retail Ground — Wed., Dec. 15

First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx is asking customers to plan ahead because they are handling more shipments than ever.

FedEx Shipping Deadlines

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

UPS