US to offer gender-neutral passports

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that it would begin issuing gender-neutral passports in April.

The passports will offer the "X" gender option beginning April 11.

The change to passports is just one of the ways the Biden Administration marked Transgender Day of Visibility.

The TSA is also updating its TSA PreCheck program this year to include an “X” gender marker to accurately reflect a traveler's gender.

“DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The new measures announced today are part of a whole-of-government effort to promote equity and inclusion in all our programs and processes.”

The agency is also updating its Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) scanners.

"By replacing the current, gender-based AIT system, this new, more accurate technology will also advance civil rights and improve the customer experience of travelers who previously have been required to undergo additional screening due to alarms in sensitive areas," DHS said in a statement.