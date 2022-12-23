Twitter global policy official exits amid layoffs

A top global policy official at Twitter has left the company as the social platform continues to see some chaotic weeks heading into the new year.

Layoffs continued by Thursday as the company's public policy chief resigned from their role according to Reuters.

Billionaire Elon Musk has continued to implement cost cutting measures after buying the company in a $44 billon takeover that was finalized in October.

An air of uncertainty surrounded the company regarding its future as the deal took place in late 2022.

A Twitter employee told CNN in October, “Employees are left feeling completely rudderless. Half our leaders are gone, those who remain are silent, and we’re watching the platform go crazy with people either joyously awaiting more layoffs or pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed."

Sinead McSweeney, global vice president for public policy reportedly left as regulators continue to question the platform's moderation work, and its ability to protect its users' data.