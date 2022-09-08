Trump search: DOJ appeals judge's decision to grant special master

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a notice of appeal following a federal judge's ruling that would allow a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

The ruling also stopped the DOJ from using those records for investigative purposes.

Trump's legal team argued a special master would serve as an independent third party, who would be able to determine whether appropriate documents were being filtered out, including personal items and materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege.

The DOJ argued that a special master was not necessary because it had already reviewed the documents.

The appeal will be heard by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

The DOJ and Trump's attorneys were supposed to submit their list of special master candidates by Friday.