Trump Organization lawyers to meet with Manhattan prosecutors Monday

Lawyers for the Trump Organization are set to meet with prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney's office Monday.

Prosecutors had given the organization until the end of the day to make final arguments convincing the DA's office not to pursue criminal charges.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether the Trump Organization gave misleading property values to get loans or to lower its tax liability.

They're also digging into whether it paid taxes on fringe benefits to company execs.

Monday's meeting follows a virtual conference late last week. At that time, prosecutors informed the company they would likely face criminal charges soon.

There is no indication at this time that former President Donald Trump or any of his family members are going to be charged in connection with the DA's investigation.

The Trump Organization is a group of about 500 business entities where Donald Trump is either the sole or majority owner. About half of the business units bear his name.

This story originally reported on Newsy.com.