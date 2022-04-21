Trump campaign ordered by arbitrator to pay Omarosa $1.3 million

A court arbitrator in New York has ordered former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign to pay nearly $1.3 million in legal fees to former Trump White House advisor and "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The judgment was handed down by the American Arbitration Association on Tuesday.

The award stems from a 2018 lawsuit Trump filed against her over her book "Unhinged,” arguing that she violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016, the New York Times reported.

In September, Trump lost the arbitration case, with the arbitrator ruling that the NDA was "overbroad, indefinite, and unreasonable," CNN reported.

Since then, the two sides had argued about the size of the award, the news outlets reported.

But on Tuesday, the amount Manigault Newman was awarded $1,293,568.75 for attorney's fees and $17,304.73 for costs.