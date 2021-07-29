Watch
Suspect arrested in ambush killing of police officer in Alabama

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 29, 2021
A man suspected of ambushing a police officer in Alabama has been arrested.

According to the Associated Press, Selma Police officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and had gone home Tuesday for lunch at an apartment complex where he lived when he was shot.

His female companion was injured in the shooting.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson announced that Javonte Stubbs, 18, was arrested for the shooting at the Selma Square Apartments.

The AP reported that Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

He has a hearing set for Friday and currently sits at the Chilton County Jail, the AP reported.

According to the AP, details were not provided about the arrest or shooting, nor was a possible motive clear.

