Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

The family of former Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman announced that he died from a rare form of kidney cancer at 31.

On Wednesday, the former Denver Broncos player's family said on his social media account that he'd be diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August and had been placed into hospice care, the Associated Press reported.

A few hours later, the news outlet reported that his family announced on social media that Hillman had died while surrounded by family and close friends.

The Broncos, who drafted Hillman in 2012, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

"A bright soul gone far too soon," the team said in a tweet. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Hillman was part of the Broncos Super Bowl-winning team when they defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in 2015, the news outlet reported.

Before playing in the NFL, Hillman played two seasons at San Diego State, where he rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, head coach Brady Hoke expressed his condolences to Hillman's family, saying he'd "remember him as a great teammate and hard worker."

The news outlet reported that Hillman's NFL career also included time with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.