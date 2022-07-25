Summer heat impacting millions across the US

The summer heat is being felt across the U.S. According to CNN, more than 60 million people live in places where heat alerts have been issued.

The alerts span from the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest.

In the central plains, the temperature is expected to be in the 90s through the middle of the week.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the National Weather Service warns. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

The Pacific Northwest could be dealing with similar temperatures for even longer. The heat is expected to build through the week, hitting 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Forecasters say the Northeast will get a break when storms roll in on Tuesday.

The heat has proven to be deadly. Last week, a 73-year-old Philadelphia man reportedly died in a room without air conditioning. CNN reports a 66-year-old woman died from the heat in Dallas and a 22-year-old died from possible dehydration while hiking in South Dakota.