Street in Harlem neighborhood renamed to honor late actress Cicely Tyson

More than a year after actress Cicely Tyson passed away, a street in the East Harlem neighborhood she grew up in was renamed after her.

ABC7 and NBC News reported that Tyson's family was on hand Saturday at the renaming ceremony as they watched the unveiling of a stretch of East 101st Street was renamed Cicely Tyson Way.

According to ABC7, the renaming ceremony was followed by a block party with a Caribbean theme.

NBC News reported that Tyson was born in the Bronx in 1924 before her family moved to Harlem in 1927.

During her 60-year career in Hollywood, Tyson won an Emmy in 1974 for her role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," NBC News reported.

Tyson passed away last January at the age of 96.