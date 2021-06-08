Starbucks to allow customers to bring their own mugs again beginning June 22

Fans of Starbucks will soon be able to bring their own mug to the coffee shop with them again.

Starbucks announced on Tuesday that beginning June 22 customers will be able to bring their personal reusable cups, but some things may have changed since the company stopped them last March because of the pandemic.

Baristas won't be able to touch the cups, which means they can't clean them, so make sure your cups are clean before coming to the store.

To have them filled, consumers will need to place the cups in a larger cup or on a tray.

Starbucks said, for the time being, the cups will only be accepted in stores.