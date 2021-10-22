Shoppers can buy bitcoin at kiosks inside select Walmart stores

People can now buy bitcoin at select Walmart stores.

The cryptocurrency can be purchased at Coinstar machines.

“Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase bitcoin,” Walmart communications director Molly Blakeman told CoinDesk.

Blakeman added that there are 200 Coinstar machines inside Walmart stores across the country.

Many customers may be familiar with Coinstar machines, which charge a fee to exchange coins for paper bills.

Coinstar says each bitcoin purchase carries a transaction fee of 4% and a cash exchange fee of 7%.