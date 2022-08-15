Sheriff: 1 dead, 9 others, including infant, injured after home explodes in Missouri

WYATT, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri said one person died and nine others, including an infant, were injured after a house exploded Monday morning.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they were called to a residence in Wyatt around 7 a.m.

According to the statement, 10 victims, who range from 6 months to mid-twenties, had serious to life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby medical facilities.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims, a 20-year-old man, later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities said the cause of death would be determined sometime this week after an autopsy is conducted.

Investigators said a gas leak in the home might have caused the explosion, but they have not determined where the leak came from.

"The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion," the sheriff's department said.