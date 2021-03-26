Severe weather system spawns several tornadoes in South, leaving 5 dead

A series of tornadoes in the southeastern U.S. left at least five people dead on Thursday and caused extensive property damage throughout the region.

The five confirmed deaths all occurred in Alabama near the town of Ohatchee, located east of Birmingham. However, the damage wrought by the storms was seen as far west as Mississippi and as far east as Georgia.

According to the Weather Channel, the west Georgia town of Newnan had also seen significant storm damage as of Thursday night.

The Weather Channel says the system had produced at least eight confirmed tornadoes on Thursday — six in Alabama, and one each in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Video shared on social media showed enormous funnel clouds and the extensive property damage left behind by the storms.

Crosscreek Damage pic.twitter.com/4ug7hjvs51 — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) March 25, 2021