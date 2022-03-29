Ukrainian hospitals use new medical product to help civilians' wounds heal faster

There are all types of support headed to Ukraine from the U.S. and other countries.

And now that includes a new, innovative medical product designed to help wounds on the body heal faster.

“We take the patient's own blood at the point of care (for) about 15 minutes and convert that into a 28-cm2 piece of a target tissue and we implant that back into the womb bed, and the idea behind it is we're using the body's own healing mechanisms to basically trick the body (into) thinking a wound or chronic wound is an acute wound, and it just starts the natural process over again of healing itself,” said Robert Mueller at RedDress.

RedDress is a medical company that has shipped 400 of its ActiGraft systems to hospitals in Ukraine.

The company also partnered with Ukrainian doctors to teach staff how to use the system.

This is the first time this type of wound care system has been deployed into a war zone.

It will primarily help civilians in Ukraine with serious injuries and severe trauma wounds.

“You don't know what you don't know when you deploy it to a new situation, so it's a good opportunity to learn, for sure, and understand how you could redeploy something in the future,” said Mueller.

ActiGraft is cleared by the FDA and used in about 40 countries.

It is used in wound care clinics, operating rooms and nursing homes in the U.S.

It is seen as a more successful way to treat complex wounds that can be painful and take a lot of treatment and time to heal.

There are clinical trials underway to use the same system to treat other types of conditions that might otherwise require surgery.

